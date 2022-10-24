Two people shot at Savoy Apartment Complex early Monday morning in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplande Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police.

TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries.

There are no arrests and no suspects at this time.

According to WCTV’s own internal count, this is the 94th shooting of 2022 in the city.

WCTV has a reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.