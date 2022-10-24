USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
Savoy Apartment Shooting
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns

Latest News

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are...
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death