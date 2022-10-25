15-year-old boy arrested for having gun at Godby High School

Gun on Godby HS campus
Gun on Godby HS campus(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 15-year-old student is now at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Leon County for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Godby High School officials were tipped off that a student possibly had the gun Monday afternoon while on school grounds.

Shortly after being tipped off, the School Resource Deputy was alerted to the situation and the student was taken into custody. After searching the student, a handgun was located.

The 15-year-old boy is now charged with possession of a firearm on campus.

