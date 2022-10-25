Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make roasted red pepper hummus with pita chips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make roasted red pepper hummus with pita chips.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Baked Pita Chips

Active Time - 40 minutes, Total Time - 2 hours (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Hummus:

2 large red bell peppers

Aluminum foil

4 lemons

2 (15.5 oz) cans of chickpeas

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup tahini

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

4 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1/3 cup (+2 tablespoons) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 bunch of fresh Italian parsley

Pita chips:

1 (12 oz) package pita bread

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons za’atar seasoning

Steps: 1. Preheat oven broiler on HIGH. Halve bell peppers and remove seeds. Place peppers, skin-side­up, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil for 4- 6 minutes until the skin is charred and black. Transfer bell peppers to a large bowl and cover the bowl with plastic wrap; set aside for 10 minutes.

2. Juice lemons (1/2 cup). Peel/rub skins from bell peppers and discard; slice bell peppers into quarters. Drain and rinse chickpeas.

3. Add garlic to the bowl of a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Add chickpeas, bell peppers, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and hot sauce; process for 30 seconds. With the machine running, slowly drizzle in 1/3 cup olive oil and continue blending until the mixture is very smooth. Transfer hummus to a large bowl and chill 1 Bring A Dish: Party Classics---Page 2 of 9 hours (or overnight).

4. Preheat oven to 325° F. Halve pita bread, then cut each half into small wedges. Add pita to a large bowl and drizzle with 4 tablespoons oil and za’atar seasoning; toss to coat well. Arrange the pita in a single layer on a baking sheet(s} and bake for 12-15 minutes. Turn chips over and continue baking for 4-7 more minutes until crisp. Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly.

5. Coarsely chop parsley (1/4 cup}; stir 2 tablespoons parsley into hummus. Drizzle hummus with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of parsley over the top. Serve with pita chips.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.