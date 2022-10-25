Fire at Pick-N-Pull salvage yard shuts down local traffic

Fire off Woodville Highway in Tallahassee
Fire off Woodville Highway in Tallahassee(WCTV)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Woodville Highway is closed in both directions in the vicinity of the 3900 block of the road as crews work to put out a fire outside a business there.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office reports they’re assisting with traffic control as firefighters work to contain the flames.

WCTV has a reporter on scene who says the Tallahassee Fire Department told them the fire is contained to a large pile of tires on the property of the Pick-N-Pull salvage yard.

The business itself was not damaged and no injuries have been reported.

WCTV will continue to update this story as more details become available.

