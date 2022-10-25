Fire at Pick-N-Pull salvage yard shuts down local traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Woodville Highway is closed in both directions in the vicinity of the 3900 block of the road as crews work to put out a fire outside a business there.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office reports they’re assisting with traffic control as firefighters work to contain the flames.

WCTV has a reporter on scene who says the Tallahassee Fire Department told them the fire is contained to a large pile of tires on the property of the Pick-N-Pull salvage yard.

The business itself was not damaged and no injuries have been reported.

WCTV will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.