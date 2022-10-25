Franklin County Sheriff’s Office makes local child “honorary deputy”

A kindergarten student, who suffers from Spina Bifida, becomes an honorary Franklin County...
A kindergarten student, who suffers from Spina Bifida, becomes an honorary Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Franklin County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office added a new honorary deputy to its team Monday morning.

Kyson Barnes’ dreams of being just like the sheriff became a reality.

Barnes is battling spina bifida and a number of other medical problems, but all of that was put on the back burner at the sheriff’s office.

“They may be in pain, they may be suffering, but when you can do something, as you can see, he was not thinking about anything except being a deputy and writing a ticket,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Kyson got his very own sheriff’s deputy uniform.

“The uniform I have on, the uniform Kyson had on were made by Blauer. They donated the uniform,” Sheriff Smith said.

If you see Kyson in his new uniform, you better watch out.

“I’m gonna arrest somebody if they’re being bad,” Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy Barnes said.

Kyson’s mother couldn’t help but become emotional.

“He was born at 29 weeks, 2 pounds, no amniotic fluid from 8 weeks of gestation. They told me to terminate him, but I didn’t,” Kyson Barnes’ mother, Ciera Barnes said.

Kyson, like so many who wear the badge, is a fighter.

“He’s beat all the odds. Everything the doctors said he wouldn’t do he’s done,” Ciera Barnes said.

Kyson also says he’s going to be a sheriff’s deputy for Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savoy Apartment Shooting
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
A food truck explosion sends two to hospital in Tallahassee.
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are...
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Mark Clow will spend five years in prison for child pornography, must register as sex offender
Teacher sentenced to prison in child porn case
Pet died in house fire in Jefferson County.
Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire
What’s Brewing? Oct. 25, 2022
What’s Brewing? Oct. 25, 2022
Tallahassee's Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center