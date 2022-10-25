Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire

Pet died in house fire in Jefferson County.
Pet died in house fire in Jefferson County.(JCFR)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello.

According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the pet was found dead after trying to hide under the bed.

The pet species was not identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savoy Apartment Shooting
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
A food truck explosion sends two to hospital in Tallahassee.
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are...
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Oct. 25, 2022
What’s Brewing? Oct. 25, 2022
Tallahassee's Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Two people killed in Suwannee County crash