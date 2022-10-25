Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello.

According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the pet was found dead after trying to hide under the bed.

The pet species was not identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

