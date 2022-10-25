Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road).

The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station.

According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown what caused the crash.

The driver was trapped until assistance arrived at the scene. He suffered no injuries but was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for observation.

The roadways are now clear after being shut down for a period of time.

