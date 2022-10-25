St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge announcing revitalization of lighthouse road

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge announced a revitalization of Lighthouse Road today.

Asphalt removal will begin this week and will continue for approximately for two more weeks. Lighthouse Road will be closed just past the visitor center to all traffic October 31st through November 4th and November 7th through November 10th.

The road closure is necessary as large machinery is needed to successfully open the vegetation along pool for visual appeal, and to eliminate blind spots by removing vegetation located on road curves.

Throughout this revitalization process, the welcome center will remain open and Light House Road will be accessible on weekends.

