Teacher sentenced to prison in child porn case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Tallahassee school teacher will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Mark Clow was sentenced last week to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Clow - who was a teacher at Trinity Catholic School at the time - was arrested in September 2021.

He was indicted on federal charges in January 2022 and accused of receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography over a span of four years from 2017 to 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says evidence found on his laptop includes images of children under the age of 12.

“The safety and well-being of our children are paramount,” U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said.

“Those who seek to view and maintain child pornography facilitate the abuse of children by those who produce and profit from this illegal content, robbing our children of their innocence and their very childhood.”

Clow’s arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

“The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with our partners to ensure anyone who sexually abuses children and/or produces, obtains, or shares images of such abuse faces justice,” Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

The Bureau of Prisons website does not yet indicate where Clow will be serving his five-year sentence.

