Two people killed in Suwannee County crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man was trying to pass other traffic while heading East on Highway 90 when he hit another car head-on in the westbound lane.

The driver of the SUV and the 34-year-old female passenger in the other vehicle were killed. The 36-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured.

According to Suwannee Fire Rescue, one of the vehicles involved caught fire.

