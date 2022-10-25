Two people killed in Suwannee County crash
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday.
Troopers say an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man was trying to pass other traffic while heading East on Highway 90 when he hit another car head-on in the westbound lane.
The driver of the SUV and the 34-year-old female passenger in the other vehicle were killed. The 36-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured.
According to Suwannee Fire Rescue, one of the vehicles involved caught fire.
