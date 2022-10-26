Doctors discuss Flu’s impact on minority communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The CDC recently released new numbers on the flu virus and how people of color are disproportionately affected.

Florida A&M University Student Health Service director, Dr. Tanya Tatum, says they are targeting the southside community with the goal of having more people protected from the flu this season.

The CDC reports compared to white adults flu hospitalization was 80 percent higher among black people, 30 percent higher among natives and 20 percent higher among hispanic adults.

The reports also show these populations were less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

“We wanted to make sure individuals on the south side of Tallahassee, predominantly low income predominantly black communities have access to those services, so having access to care has always been an issue. We wanted to make it available,” Dr. Tanya Tatum said. “Easily accessible but also in an environment where p[cont. vo]

She also says these populations have historically had challenges with access to proper healthcare and that contributes to the statistics.

Dr. Tatum says despite many people having what’s referred to as covid fatigue, it is still important to monitor these illnesses in your community and take precautions for your own health.

