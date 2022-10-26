Powerball jackpot grows to $700 Million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $700 million. The Powerball jackpot has rolled 34 times since the August 6, 2022, drawing, generating more than $37.3 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $335.7 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.87.

