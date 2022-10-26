Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting

Juqon Douglas was arrested in connection to the 2018 shooting in Marianna.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Marianna, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to the 2018 residential shooting that left one man dead in Marianna.

On Aug. 20, the Marinna Police Department responded to a shooting at the 2800 Block of Edenfield Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they found Chatman Adams, 92, dead on the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.

Since 2018, investigators conducted interviews, identified witnesses and collected evidence that led them to develop a suspect, 26-year-old Juqon Douglas.

According to MPD, Douglas and the victim got into an argument that resulted in Douglas shooting the victim to death and then fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 25, 2022, Douglas was involved in a domestic incident in Billings, Mont. During the investigation, the Billings Police Department learned that Douglas was wanted in Florida on suspicion of murder and robbery.

According to the press release, Officers with the Billings Police Department arrested Douglas on active warrants and additionally charged him with Partner or Family Member Assault- Strangulation.

Douglas was arrested in October 2022 and charged with murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. He will be held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility where he will await his court appearance.

