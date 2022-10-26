Tallahassee leaders approve airport expansion, hear update on noise ordinances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A busy night at city hall on Wednesday as the city commission opened their meeting honoring a legend in the Tallahassee broadcast community.

Mayor John Dailey presented local radio host with 96.1 Jamz and the voice of Florida A&M University football and Marching 100, Joe Bullard, with a key to the city.

At the presentation, Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox told Bullard that his voice is one that’s recognized across the Tallahassee community.

Bullard was inducted into the Black Radio Hall of Fame earlier this month in St. Louis.

Bullard said his success could not be possible without the support of his family, grandson and his late wife who died after battling cancer in September of 2015.

“To my daughter, the beat of my heart. To my grandson, the beat of my heart,” Bullard said. “Together we’re one.”

Bullard said he approaches everyday as a gift and say he’s been lucky enough to live out his dream, now cemented in city hall.’

The commission also hearing an update on a noise ordinance measure that they approved back in March to give law enforcement the discretion to step in if they hear loud noises and even write tickets for noise violations.

The Tallahassee Police Department telling Eyewitness News that they hope increased penalties already in place will increase compliance among the community.

In the previous ordinance law enforcement could not initiate a complaint.

The first offense for a noise complaint is a warning that can come from law enforcement.

In March, the city increased the penalties for noise violations from $150 to $250 for a first offense. From $250 to $350 for a second offense, and will impose a $500 fine for any complaints after that.

Deputy Chief Maurice homes said such measures have already come in handy stopping those in violation.

“Prior to the ordinance we could not be a complainant and we couldn’t take a proactive step,” Holmes said. “We’d have to have a complainant and identify a complainant.”

Which Holmes said brings up issues when complainants don’t want to give their information.

“This is if we hear it or we get a call in a certain area where they’re having a violation, we can respond to that area,” Holmes said.

Holmes said at this time they cannot stop a moving vehicle for a noise ordinance violation, however, that is where they have seen most of their complaints generated from.

He said they’ll bring a new resolution before the city to assess vehicle-specific noise violations in December.

The city also unanimously approved measures to create a foreign trade zone at Tallahassee International Airport, as well as a resolution to support the build out of roughly 38 thousand square feet of land on the property for more hangars and processing space with runway access.

Dailey said that businesses exporting product internationally out of Tallahassee can expect a break on tariffs on their products which he hopes will increase exports overall.

“This is going to allow us to develop hundreds of acres at the airport. It’s going to allow us to attract manufacturing and other businesses that do want to do international business right here in Tallahassee,” Dailey said. “It’s a huge step forward.”

The infrastructure improvements could also give the airport the ability to service commercial flights internationally.

