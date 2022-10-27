Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make garlic shrimp
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make chile garlic shrimp.
Gambas al Ajillo (Chile Garlic Shrimp)
Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 (12 oz) loaf of Bakery Cuban bread
12 cloves garlic, divided
1 lb extra-large shrimp
8 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
4 fresh basil leaves
Steps:
1. Slice bread into 1/2-inch rounds; toast bread. Smash 4 cloves garlic; thinly slice 4 cloves garlic, and finely chop the remaining 4 cloves garlic. Peel shrimp, leaving tails on, and reserve shells (wash hands).
Thinly slice basil (2 tablespoons).
2. Combine in a medium bowl: peeled shrimp, chopped garlic, 3 tablespoons oil, salt, and baking soda until blended. Set it aside. 3. Add to large sauté pan: remaining 5 tablespoons oil, shrimp shells, smashed garlic, and red pepper. Heat over low, occasionally stirring, until fragrant and shells are pink. Strain oil (press on solids to remove all oil); discard solids and return oil to sauté pan.
4. Raise heat to medium-high and add sliced garlic to hot oil. Cook 1-2 minutes until garlic is light golden; then add shrimp mixture, tossing to coat with hot oil. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove from heat. Stir in vinegar and basil. Serve with toast.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.