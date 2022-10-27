Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make garlic shrimp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make chile garlic shrimp.

Gambas al Ajillo (Chile Garlic Shrimp)

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (12 oz) loaf of Bakery Cuban bread

12 cloves garlic, divided

1 lb extra-large shrimp

8 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

4 fresh basil leaves

Steps:

1. Slice bread into 1/2-inch rounds; toast bread. Smash 4 cloves garlic; thinly slice 4 cloves garlic, and finely chop the remaining 4 cloves garlic. Peel shrimp, leaving tails on, and reserve shells (wash hands).

Thinly slice basil (2 tablespoons).

2. Combine in a medium bowl: peeled shrimp, chopped garlic, 3 tablespoons oil, salt, and baking soda until blended. Set it aside. 3. Add to large sauté pan: remaining 5 tablespoons oil, shrimp shells, smashed garlic, and red pepper. Heat over low, occasionally stirring, until fragrant and shells are pink. Strain oil (press on solids to remove all oil); discard solids and return oil to sauté pan.

4. Raise heat to medium-high and add sliced garlic to hot oil. Cook 1-2 minutes until garlic is light golden; then add shrimp mixture, tossing to coat with hot oil. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove from heat. Stir in vinegar and basil. Serve with toast.

