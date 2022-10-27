Chef Uri Lavine demonstrates how to make garlic shrimp

Chef Uri Lavine stopped by the Good Morning Show to show us how to make chile garlic shrimp.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Gambas al Ajillo (Chile Garlic Shrimp)

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (12 oz) loaf of Bakery Cuban bread

12 cloves garlic, divided

1 lb extra-large shrimp

8 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

4 fresh basil leaves

Steps:

1. Slice bread into 1/2-inch rounds; toast bread. Smash 4 cloves garlic; thinly slice 4 cloves garlic, and finely chop the remaining 4 cloves garlic. Peel shrimp, leaving tails on, and reserve shells (wash hands).

Thinly slice basil (2 tablespoons).

2. Combine in a medium bowl: peeled shrimp, chopped garlic, 3 tablespoons oil, salt, and baking soda until blended. Set it aside. 3. Add to large sauté pan: remaining 5 tablespoons oil, shrimp shells, smashed garlic, and red pepper. Heat over low, occasionally stirring, until fragrant and shells are pink. Strain oil (press on solids to remove all oil); discard solids and return oil to sauté pan.

4. Raise heat to medium-high and add sliced garlic to hot oil. Cook 1-2 minutes until garlic is light golden; then add shrimp mixture, tossing to coat with hot oil. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove from heat. Stir in vinegar and basil. Serve with toast.

