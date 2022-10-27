Construction begins on Bradfordville Dog Park

Construction is officially underway at a local beloved dog park that’s been closed for weeks.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Leon County shut down the Bradfordville Dog Park in August after a dog that went in the water there came down with a flesh-eating mold.

Several people stopped me out here on Thursday telling me how eager they were for this park to reopen back up.

The park was closed on August 19th after a dog that had visited got sick from a flesh-eating mold called pythium.

The county tested all three stormwater ponds and said nothing was found but out of an abundance of caution, they are installing fences around all three ponds

Director of Parks Amanda Heidecker said the fences will be three feet tall to keep pets out but still allow people to see and enjoy the water.

“It’s still a beautiful place for people to go and enjoy and let their dogs off the leash since they no longer have to worry about keeping their dog out of the water so I really think it’ll be great for everyone,” said the Director of Leon County Parks Amanda Heidecker.

The park originally opened up back in 2019 and according to the county, this was the first complaint raised about possible toxins in the water.

The county hopes the installation will wrap up and the park will be back open next week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

