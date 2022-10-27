Donalsonville police officer arrested

MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County.

Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.

Donalsonville Police have placed Butler on suspension without pay, according to Donalsonville Chief Woodrow Blue. The chief did not provide any other details on her arrest, whether DPD is conducting its own investigation, or whether the officer will face further disciplinary action.

WCTV has requested court records from Miller County detailing what lead to the charge against Butler, and we are awaiting those documents. Colquitt police have not responded to calls seeking comment.

