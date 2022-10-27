FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium.

This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it.

Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence Walker is set up every Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. A typical day, he says, will usually bring in 30 to 40 customers and net him between $500 and $1000 in profits.

But this weekend, he said his sales could double or triple with fans already pouring into Tallahassee for homecoming weekend.

“With homecoming, I plan on making $3,000 or $4,000, maybe more than that,” Walker said. “That’s just from foot traffic; we’ll have a couple of different vendors and a DJ set up, so I hope everyone can come out.”

Raven Lemelle is set up around the corner with her shop, Tones of Melanin, an HBCU apparel company.

“We noticed that bookstores didn’t really sell to our demographic,” Lemelle said.

Her cousin is the owner and designer of the shop, and Lemelle decided to set up shop this weekend in Tallahassee for FAMU’s homecoming for what she said could be a profitable weekend.

“FAMU is our number one supporter. As soon as we release something on our site, it’s selling out,” Lemelle said. “So I think this is more for personable exchange. We get to meet them, they get to meet us, and we’re building a family, so we’re excited about that, most importantly.”

After what was deemed the “epic return” last season after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, vendors expect an energetic crowd to help bolster the local economy and help their bottom line.

