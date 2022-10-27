FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

Vendors optimistic about profitable weekend heading into FAMU homecoming.
Vendors optimistic about profitable weekend heading into FAMU homecoming.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium.

This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it.

Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence Walker is set up every Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm. A typical day, he says, will usually bring in 30 to 40 customers and net him between $500 and $1000 in profits.

But this weekend, he said his sales could double or triple with fans already pouring into Tallahassee for homecoming weekend.

“With homecoming, I plan on making $3,000 or $4,000, maybe more than that,” Walker said. “That’s just from foot traffic; we’ll have a couple of different vendors and a DJ set up, so I hope everyone can come out.”

Raven Lemelle is set up around the corner with her shop, Tones of Melanin, an HBCU apparel company.

“We noticed that bookstores didn’t really sell to our demographic,” Lemelle said.

Her cousin is the owner and designer of the shop, and Lemelle decided to set up shop this weekend in Tallahassee for FAMU’s homecoming for what she said could be a profitable weekend.

“FAMU is our number one supporter. As soon as we release something on our site, it’s selling out,” Lemelle said. “So I think this is more for personable exchange. We get to meet them, they get to meet us, and we’re building a family, so we’re excited about that, most importantly.”

After what was deemed the “epic return” last season after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, vendors expect an energetic crowd to help bolster the local economy and help their bottom line.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Juqon Douglas was arrested in connection to the 2018 shooting in Marianna.
Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting
Tallahassee's Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween

Latest News

Sen. Ben Sasse (FILE)
UF Faculty Senate considers vote of no confidence on presidential finalist
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The city supplied the permit allowing King to operate his business using his temporary...
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TMH dresses up NICU babies to celebrate Halloween.
Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU