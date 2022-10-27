Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest
Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest(LCSO)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing.

Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.

Leland was arrested back in June 2019 at a party at the Leon County fairgrounds after officers say he refused their orders to leave and then struggled with officers trying to get him into the back of a patrol car. The incident was recorded on the body cameras of several officers on the scene.

Prosecutors called two of the officers to the stand Thursday and played portions of the videos for the jury.

One officer described Leland as “belligerent” and “screaming at us” and testified Leland started trying to kick the window out of the patrol car once he was inside.

Another officer testified that Leland was very intoxicated, and the officer told him several times that if he did not leave, he would be arrested for trespassing.   The officer testified Leland then resisted being handcuffed, and ultimately had to be taken to the ground.

“He swung on me, he swung on me,” Leland says repeatedly in the video as he contends another partygoer hit him in the eye. “I’m not leaving,” he says at one point, “I want to file a report.”

Leland repeatedly asks to speak to a sergeant and at one point asks officers to call the Leon County Sheriff.

One officer’s body camera video shown in court Thursday shows officers struggling to get Leland into the back of the patrol car and Leland kicking his feet. An officer then walks away, touching his mouth, saying “he caught me in the lip.”

The charges filed in that confrontation with police were pending during Leland’s 2022 run for Tallahassee mayor. Leland came in third in the August primary, garnering 2,010 votes which equate to just over 5% of the vote, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Juqon Douglas was arrested in connection to the 2018 shooting in Marianna.
Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting
Tallahassee's Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween

Latest News

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Juqon Douglas was arrested in connection to the 2018 shooting in Marianna.
Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting