Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes.

TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region, as well as the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.

One way to do so is to bring the fun to little kids and their parents by dressing them up to celebrate Halloween. This holiday festivity is one of the many ways the hospital works to make uncertain times less stressful for families.

TMH posted over 20 photos of babies in costumes on their Facebook page that you can check out.

