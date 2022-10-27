Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU

TMH dresses up NICU babies to celebrate Halloween.
TMH dresses up NICU babies to celebrate Halloween.(TMH)
By Sabrina Bradley and Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes.

TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region, as well as the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.

One way to do so is to bring the fun to little kids and their parents by dressing them up to celebrate Halloween. This holiday festivity is one of the many ways the hospital works to make uncertain times less stressful for families.

TMH posted over 20 photos of babies in costumes on their Facebook page that you can check out.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Juqon Douglas was arrested in connection to the 2018 shooting in Marianna.
Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting
Tallahassee's Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
Mark Clow will spend five years in prison for child pornography, must register as sex offender
Teacher sentenced to prison in child porn case

Latest News

Discussing gun violence in Tallahassee
Interview: Discussing gun violence in Tallahassee with Pastor Rudy Ferguson
A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are...
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween