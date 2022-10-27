Interview: Discussing gun violence in Tallahassee with Pastor Rudy Ferguson

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - So far in 2022, WCTV has recorded 94 shootings within Tallahassee, with at least 86 shooting victims.

Of those 94 incidents, local law enforcement confirms that at least 15 people have died directly from a shooting.

In an effort to begin the conversation of why these shootings are happening at an alarming rate and how we can slow them down, WCTV’s Lanetra Bennett and Rob Nucatola sat down with Pastor Rudy Ferguson, Senior, to try and look for answers.

Pastor Ferguson, who is the Chairman of the Tallahassee Citizens Advisory Council, says the community needs to begin looking at these shooting incidents as a public health crisis.

Ferguson says local leaders need to begin looking at the “why” behind this increase in shootings instead of the “who.”

Speaking to WCTV’s Good Morning Show, Ferguson says, “the why we’ve come up with now is really resources. A community’s limited resources have limited access to programs and things of that nature. [I’m] not saying throw money at the situations. But more investment resources that would help our young people see there’s hope and their future are very important.”

