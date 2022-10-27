Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One house in Killearn Lakes is going all out for Halloween.

The man who lives there, Brett Ingram, transforms his home into a haunted house every year and has been doing so for the last 25 years.

Ingram says he’s been working on the decorations since January, and that he takes three weeks off of work each year to put this together.

“I’ve been doing this a quarter of a century,” Ingram said. “I figured it was time to celebrate.”

Ingram says after doing this for so long, the kids he once scared with his haunted house are now adults, bringing their own children to his house each year.

“It does make me feel good to know that they still remember it into their adulthood and that they want to bring their kids to experience it,” he said.

Ingram estimates he spends about $200 a year building the haunted house—mostly using Styrofoam, PVC pipe and 2x4s.

He does everything himself, including the animatronics.

Added up over the last 25 years, he’s likely spent $5,000 putting on this show.

“All the hard work’s worth it for the one night just to see everybody enjoy it,” Ingram said.

The haunted house is open for one night only on Halloween starting around 6 p.m.

And if the decorations weren’t enough, there will also be live actors at the house to scare all of the guests.

