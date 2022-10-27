Locals react as Powerball climbs to $800 Million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big.

The Powerball jackpot is climbing toward one billion dollars.

After 36 drawings in a row with no winner, the jackpot now stands at $800 million.

WCTV bounced around several gas stations on Thursday who told me over the course of the past few days sales for the Powerball have definitely ramped up but they expect it to really boom come Saturday.

This jackpot is the second-largest Powerball ever and the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The $800 million jackpot equates to about $383 million cash.

We spoke with several people out and about asking them what they would do with their money. Here’s one response.

“First I would probably try to retire my parents early, help out my family as much as I can for one and I’ll definitely put it in like a savings account and keep it just in case I needed it but I don’t think I’d ever need it but I’d also probably invest in some land for a passive income,” said Will Wiggins.

The drawing for the $800 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night.

