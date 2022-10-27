New details in released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details.

According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.

Deputies had responded to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances in the 1200 block of Wiley Road in rural northeast Leon County around 7:30 on Sunday evening when they located a woman’s body, said LCSO.

Investigators quickly determined that foul play was involved, calling the death a “homicide.”

Neighbors on Wednesday afternoon told WCTV they were disturbed by the discovery in what they described as a “peaceful” neighborhood.

“To think that somebody would come drop a body off here, that is disturbing. Very disturbing,” Lenorris Wiggins told reporter Savannah Kelley. “This is a nice quiet neighborhood.”

Wiggins said he has lived in the area for roughly five years and that nothing of this nature had happened before.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the homicide was an isolated incident and that they have identified a person of interest and are actively working leads to find them. That person was not identified. The release also stated that the victim’s name would be withheld citing Marsy’s Law.

LCSO is asking the public to help find answers in the case by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

