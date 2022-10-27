‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Neighbors say they’re shaken, after a woman’s body was found in a rural area in northeast Leon County.

Deputies are saying they believe foul play was involved.

Deputies discovered the body on Wiley Road Sunday evening after responding to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

One woman who lives nearby said she’s been staying inside with the doors locked ever since this happened.

Another said her kids get dropped off from school on the road where the body was found, and now they’re scared to get off the bus.

Nearby resident Lenorris Wiggins says this is usually a peaceful neighborhood.

“And to think that somebody would come to drop a body off here, that is disturbing,” he said. “Very disturbing. And this is a nice quiet neighborhood. Before any of this happened, there has never been anything to go down here. I’ve been here for five years. Nothing has ever happened here.”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

