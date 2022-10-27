‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road

A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are...
A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are now asking the public to help understand what happened.(none)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Neighbors say they’re shaken, after a woman’s body was found in a rural area in northeast Leon County.

Deputies are saying they believe foul play was involved.

Deputies discovered the body on Wiley Road Sunday evening after responding to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

One woman who lives nearby said she’s been staying inside with the doors locked ever since this happened.

Another said her kids get dropped off from school on the road where the body was found, and now they’re scared to get off the bus.

Nearby resident Lenorris Wiggins says this is usually a peaceful neighborhood.

“And to think that somebody would come to drop a body off here, that is disturbing,” he said. “Very disturbing. And this is a nice quiet neighborhood. Before any of this happened, there has never been anything to go down here. I’ve been here for five years. Nothing has ever happened here.”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Juqon Douglas was arrested in connection to the 2018 shooting in Marianna.
Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting
Tallahassee's Amazon fulfillment center
Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center
Mark Clow will spend five years in prison for child pornography, must register as sex offender
Teacher sentenced to prison in child porn case
Fire off Woodville Highway in Tallahassee
Update: TFD responds to fire at Pick-n-Pull salvage yard

Latest News

Discussing gun violence in Tallahassee
Interview: Discussing gun violence in Tallahassee with Pastor Rudy Ferguson
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween