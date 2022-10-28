CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest
Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

Latest News

The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways.
Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices
A Miami Beach condo was declared unsafe, and its residents were forced to evacuate.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
What’s Brewing? Oct. 27, 2022
What’s Brewing? Oct. 28, 2022