Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road

40-year-old Da’Vhon Young is charged with first degree premeditated murder after a woman was found dead on Wiley Road on Sunday, October 23.
The Leon County Sheriff's Office charged Da’Vhon Young with murder on Friday.
The Leon County Sheriff's Office charged Da’Vhon Young with murder on Friday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Young is being held at the Leon County Detention Facility.

The woman was found Sunday after deputies responded to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances.’

On Wednesday, LCSO said she was a 37-year-old woman from Georgia, and investigators believe she knew the suspect. They added that her name will be withheld, citing Marsy’s Law.

No other information about the nature of the incident has been released yet, but LCSO said its Violent Crimes Unit found probable cause to make the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

