Man in Leon County Jail for threatening people with a toy gun

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in the Leon County Jail tonight after threatening people with a replica toy gun and running from police.

Tallahassee police say it all started a little after 4 p.m. at Motel 6 on the 2700 block of Monroe Street.

That’s when they say 26-year-old Kelvin Sweet got into an argument with someone and pulled out an airsoft gun.

When police arrived on the scene, Sweet drove off.

A pursuit by TPD and the US Marshals Service ended in the 1400 block of Fuller Street.

Once there, law enforcement surrounded the home and Sweet surrendered peacefully.

No one was hurt at the motel or the home.

Sweet now faces charges of assault, fleeing and alluding and violating pretrial conditions.

