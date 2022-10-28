Morning Pep Rally visits FAMU DRS

WCTV Morning Pep Rally
WCTV Morning Pep Rally(WCTV)
By Michelle Roberts and WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The ninth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Baby Rattlers of FAMU DRS.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
Deputies say the 37-year-old victim knew the suspect.
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest
Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

Latest News

WCTV Super Six logo
WCTV Super Six: 10/27 Edition | FHSAA, GHSA, GISA Football power rankings
UNINTERRUPTED releases FAMU FB Documentary
UNINTERRUPTED releases documentary detailing FAMU Football eligibility issues
Wakulla WCTV Football Friday Night
WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (10/21)
WCTV Morning Pep Rally
Morning Pep Rally hosts the Maclay Cheerleaders