SPLC lawyers file appeal in discipline dispute involving FSUS first grader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high profile group is stepping into a disagreement over discipline at Florida State University Schools.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is leading a parent’s appeal in the case. It involves an alleged incident in a physical education class a month ago.

The mother of a first grade student said her son now faces possible permanent withdrawal from the charter school in Southwood.

Cecilia Chouhy said her six-year-old son had no prior discipline record before he allegedly hit his PE teacher. She said the administration is overreacting in their punishment.

Chouhy and her SPLC lawyer met with school leaders Friday during a formal appeal hearing. The final outcome for her son has not yet been determined.

According to the SPLC, the school claims Chouhy’s son threw a tantrum after the PE teacher took a Pokémon card away from him.

Chouhy said the school recommended permanent withdrawal from the school instead of expulsion. According to the school’s student code of conduct, withdrawal doesn’t appear on the permanent record.

Still Chouhy said it would be a life-changing punishment for her son and his family.

“We are kind of in a limbo situation so it’s really hard for us to understand what’s going on,” she said.

“It’s really hard to communicate that to a six year old who is suddenly removed from school and is told he’ll never go back again.”

Her son was placed on administrative leave following the late September incident. Chouhy said they have been working through homework packets with her son since that time, but the lengthy time away from a classroom is hurting his education.

In a statement to WCTV, FSUS Dr. Stacy Chambers said, “Florida State University Schools is committed to providing a positive and safe environment for all. This matter is currently under review and school administrators are working with the family. We are unable to comment further due to state and federal privacy laws.”

The conduct code lists “battery or aggravated battery on a teacher” under its zero tolerance policy.

The Zero Tolerance Policy shall require students found to have committed one of the following offenses to be expelled, with or without continuing educational services from the student’s regular school for a period of not less than one full year, and to be referred to the criminal justice or juvenile justice system.

What exactly took place in that PE class, and whether it would be considered battery, is still unclear at this time.

According to Chouhy, FSU PD was involved on scene following the incident.

Florida law prohibits the arrest of children under the age of seven except for forcible felonies, like murder.

