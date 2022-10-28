WCTV Super Six: 10/27 Edition | FHSAA, GHSA, GISA Football power rankings

WCTV Super Six logo
WCTV Super Six logo(Ryan Kelly | Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week’s list includes Sneads, North Florida Christian, Cook, Valdosta, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla, St. John Paul II, Suwannee and welcomes newcomer Cairo.

