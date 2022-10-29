FSU Football snaps losing streak with 41-16 win over Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State snapped a three-game losing streak on the season by defeating Georgia Tech, 41-16, on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles move to 5-3 on the season and 3-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-5 on the season and 2-3 against ACC opponents.

The game saw FSU quarterback Jordan Travis throw for a career-high 396 passing yards and equal a career-high with three passing touchdowns as he was 24-of-38 (63%) passing. His 24 completions equaled a career-high. Quarterback Tate Rodemaker was inserted on FSU’s final drive, but did not attempt a pass.

Travis’ favorite wide receiver on the day was Johnny Wilson, who had three receptions for 111 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas has four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. Running back Lawrance Toafili had 13 rushes for 70 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run, and five receptions for 84 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown reception. Toafili also fumbled it away twice on the day.

The leading rusher for the Seminoles was running back Trey Benson with 18 carries for 111 yards. Running back Rodney Hill (6 rushes, 41 yards) and CJ Campbell (3 rushes, 23 yards, TD) also got in on the action. It marked Campbell’s first action of the season as he returned from a leg injury suffered in the preseason. FSU had 246 yards on the ground.

As a team, FSU finished with 642 yards. GT had just 264 yards on the day - 198 passing yards and 66 rushing yards.

The first points of the game didn’t come until just under four minutes remaining in the opening quarter when Georgia Tech kicker Gavin Stewart connected from 38 yards out.

FSU would then score 24 straight points to close out the first half, including a 34-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald to end the half. FSU led 24-3 at the half. FSU had 360 yards in the first half, while GT managed just 24 yards and one first down in the opening 30 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets recovered an onside kick to open the second half and went 54 yards on six plays, finishing with a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Pyron to EJ Jenkins. That closed the gap to 24-10.

Pyron replaced Georgia Tech starting quarterback Zach Gibson early in the game. Gibson started in-place of the injured Jeff Sims. Pyron finished 18-of-28 for 198 passing yards and a passing touchdown. He also had an 8-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game. Gibson was 2-of-3 for no passing yards.

FSU added 17 points over the final two quarters as Travis connected with Douglas for a 24-yard touchdown, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald added his second field goal of the day from 24 yards out, and then Campbell scored from seven yards out with just over a minute remaining.

The Yellow Jackets finished with 13 points in the second half. Their touchdown on the opening drive of the final 30 minutes and then Pyron’s touchdown rush as the clock stuck triple-zero. GT did not attempt an extra-point after their final score.

The Seminoles allowed just one sack and three tackles for loss on the day.

FSU’s defense recorded 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Safety Jammie Robinson led FSU with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Tatum Bethune and defensive end Leonard Warner each had 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. Defensive end Jared Verse had 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

FSU committed 13 penalties on the day for 104 yards, while GT had nine penalties for 107 yards.

The Seminoles return to action next Saturday when they travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. to face Miami.

