Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 29

Mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend today, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 80s.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures near 80. Rain chances are minimal, with a stray shower possible at the most.

Temperatures overnight tonight will only dip down into the mid 60s, as a cold front ushers in added atmospheric moisture, which traps heat. Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are at 30%, with a few showers expected as a result of the cold front.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The Leon County Sheriff's Office charged Da’Vhon Young with murder on Friday.
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest
Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest
Kelvin Sweet Mugshot
Man in Leon County Jail for threatening people with a toy gun
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend today, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 80s.
Josh's First Alert Morning Forecast - Saturday, October 29
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for October 28th, 2022.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - October 28th, 2022
More clouds and a bit more humidity can be expected for the start of the weekend.
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, October 28
More clouds and a bit more humidity can be expected for the start of the weekend.
Rob's First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, October 28