Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures near 80. Rain chances are minimal, with a stray shower possible at the most.

Temperatures overnight tonight will only dip down into the mid 60s, as a cold front ushers in added atmospheric moisture, which traps heat. Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are at 30%, with a few showers expected as a result of the cold front.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

