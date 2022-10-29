Mourning mother speaks out about daughter believed to have drown off St. George Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the search for a woman missing from St. George Island stretched into a second week, the woman’s mother spoke out.

33-year-old Staci Peterson was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 23, roughly two days after law enforcement records show she arrived at the island’s State Park beach. Her family said she was there to spread the ashes of her beloved dog, Charlie, that passed away in 2020.

“Staci was a beautiful person,” Linda Peterson said, as her body trembled and she fought back tears. “She brought love and light to all those people she touched.”

Peterson traveled to the area earlier this week after Staci was reported missing. She has been fed, housed, and accompanied by local residents over the past several days. She found herself trying to keep busy by helping out at the sheriff’s office’s annual Halloween event on Thursday.

“That was good for the soul. That was good for the soul,” she told a handful of reporters Friday morning.

According to Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, Staci is believed to have accidentally drowned sometime Friday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast. (For WCTV)

“All her personal effects were on the beach,” he told reporter Katie Kaplan. “It’s likely she went into the water and something bad happened.”

Smith said Petersons’ wallet, cell phone, and other effects were found on the beach. Her rented Jeep was parked near the beach access and searched. It only had a pair of shoes inside, Smith said. Her hotel room in Tallahassee, about an hour and a half drive from the island, was organized and held her passport.

Peterson had studied literature and art history at Florida State University and had worked as a writer until recently when she quit her job and sold her car. Her mother said she had planned to take a sabbatical to Germany in the near future and had returned to the Big Bend because it had special meaning for Staci and her late dog.

“That was her soulmate,” said Linda, of Staci’s Yorkie, Charlie.

FSU alum Staci Peterson, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned while spreading the ashes of her late dog, Charlie. (WCTV)

Smith said that there was nothing about the case to suggest that foul play was involved and that there was also no indication that Staci was having a mental health crisis. The fact that nothing had turned up during the extensive search did not bode well for hopes that she will ever be found.

“Well, it’s really a roll of the dice because sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t,” Smith said. “You just never know... weather conditions, stuff like that. I mean, we figured that we would certainly find something sooner.”

Smith said that it was possible that currents had moved Staci’s body out into the gulf. He also said searchers had seen many sharks during their rounds.

Deputies from FCSO have been assisted by roughly six additional agencies, which have collectively spent 12-to-14 hours a day in the air, on land, and by water on the search, he said.

Smith said the sheriff’s office would continue to look for Staci in an effort to provide her loved ones with closure. Although, search efforts on Friday were scaled back due to red flag conditions.

In a statement prepared ahead of the interview, Linda described Staci as an “advocate of the underdogs” who lived life fearlessly and to the fullest.

“She protested for equality,” Linda said. “She was just an amazing person.”

Linda said she and her family already have plans to return next year at the same time to pay tribute to Staci. In the meantime, Sheriff Smith has vowed to keep searching.

