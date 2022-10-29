Replay: Football Friday Night (10/28)
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Suwannee vs. Wakulla
Colquitt County vs. Valdosta
North Florida Christian (NFC) vs. Munroe
Thomas County Central vs Lee County
Holmes County vs Sneads
Dillard vs Lincoln
Port St. Joe vs Blountstown
Rickards vs Arnold
Hardaway vs Bainbridge
Godby vs Gadsden County
Crisp County vs Thomasville
St. John Paul II vs FAMU DRS
