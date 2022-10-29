Replay: Football Friday Night (10/28)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Suwannee vs. Wakulla

Colquitt County vs. Valdosta

North Florida Christian (NFC) vs. Munroe

Thomas County Central vs Lee County

Holmes County vs Sneads

Dillard vs Lincoln

Port St. Joe vs Blountstown

Rickards vs Arnold

Hardaway vs Bainbridge

Godby vs Gadsden County

Crisp County vs Thomasville

St. John Paul II vs FAMU DRS

