TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in the Savoy at Southwood Apartments, according to police.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 18-year old Jibril Griffin for his involvement in the shooting that killed a 17-year old girl and injured an 18-year old woman. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, when neighbors told WCTV they heard what sounded like a machine gun went off.

Griffin is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to TPD.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and there could be more arrests in the future.

