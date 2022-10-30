Breast cancer survivor shares her story at Gadsden County Sheriff’s breast cancer awareness walk

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement, community members, and breast cancer survivors joined Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young for the annual breast cancer awareness walk Friday.

“The biggest fear was going to sleep at night and not knowing if I’m going to wake up the next day,” said breast cancer survivor Deniserea Gardner. “It was very emotional.” She was among dozens of people participating in the walk that spanned roughly 1.5 miles from the Dollar General to the community park in Havana.

Gardner beat breast cancer in October 2021 and said she will continue sharing her journey in hopes of helping someone else. “I had my days where I really didn’t think I was going to make it,” said Gardner. “I will tell anyone that you have to have a strong support system.”

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said it’s important for the community to come together whether or not you’ve been directly affected by cancer. “There are so many people that we could pray for and support during these times,” said Sheriff Young.

This was the first breast cancer walk since COVID, so the distance was limited. However, Sheriff Young said they will return to walking from one end of Gadsden County to the other, totaling about 32 miles.

