FAMU dominates UAPB on Homecoming en route to Sixth Straight Win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Football put on a show in front of a sold out crowd at Bragg Memorial Stadium on homecoming as the Rattlers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-6. It’s the Rattlers sixth straight win after beginning the season 0-2.

It was a slow start on the highest of seven hills on Saturday as the Rattlers and Golden Lions went into the second quarter tied 0-0. That’s when the FAMU offense found its stride.

Just after the second quarter began, Rattler quarterback Jeremy Moussa hit Xavier Smith on a 13 yard completion. The pair followed it up with a 19 yard completion to get FAMU to the UAPB 16 yard line. The very next play, the pair connected once again, this time for a 16 yard touchdown to put the Rattlers on top 7-0 with just over 13 minutes to play in the second quarter.

As the Rattler defense held the Golden Lions scoreless, FAMU was on the move again. A Terrell Jennings 30 yard run coupled with an A.J. Davis 10 yard run set the Rattlers up on the UAPB 10 yard line. Jeremy Moussa delivered a strike to Jeremiah Pruitte for an 11 yard touchdown to put FAMU on top 14-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first half.

On UAPB’s ensuing possession, Skyler Perry’s pass was intercepted by Kendall Bohler to set the Rattlers up with great field position with four minutes to go in the half. However, as FAMU was about to score, they attempted a double pass--Jeremy Moussa to Xavier Smith--and Smith’s pass was intercepted by the Golden Lions.

FAMU did get another opportunity to put points on the board. As time expired in the first half, Jose Romo-Martinez knocked in a 20 yard field goal to give the Rattlers a 17-0 lead heading into the locker room.

The second half consisted of a Moussa to Jah’Marae Sherread 44 yard touchdown connection, a Romo-Martinez field goal, and a UAPB interception return for a touchdown, and that put a bow on the Rattlers 27-6 victory.

Jeremy Moussa finished the day 25-37 for 297 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns. A.J. Davis ran the ball 18 times for 108 yards and Xavier Smith hauled in nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.

FAMU has now won six games in a row after beginning the season 0-2 and are now 6-2 overall, with a 4-1 mark in SWAC play. The Rattlers next action is next Saturday, at home against Southern. Kickoff is slated for 6:00PM.

