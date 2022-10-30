Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, October 30

Mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers can be expected today.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies to start this spooky Sunday, and it appears the cloud cover will be sticking around. This will limit our daytime high temperatures to in and around the 70s.

Rain chances for today are minimal at best. A few stray showers can be expected throughout the course of the day. The best chance for rain is shaping up to be early Monday morning.

The cold front that will spark up these showers will move through our area on Monday, clearing up conditions just in time for trick or treat on Monday evening.

Low rain chances and unseasonably warm temperatures are in the cards for the work week ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

