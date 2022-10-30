One dead, multiple injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigation after one man is killed and multiple others are injured after a shooting near West Pensacola St. and Ausley Rd..

The total number of people injured at this time is unknown.

According to a post by TPD, West Pensacola St. is shut down from Stadium Dr. to White Dr. as detectives work the scene.

TPD says that they will be holding a press conference later this morning.

As we learn more, we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.

