One dead, multiple injured in Tallahassee shooting

Shooting scene in Tallahassee.
Shooting scene in Tallahassee.(Tallahassee Police)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigation after one man is killed and multiple others are injured after a shooting near West Pensacola St. and Ausley Rd..

The total number of people injured at this time is unknown.

According to a post by TPD, West Pensacola St. is shut down from Stadium Dr. to White Dr. as detectives work the scene.

TPD says that they will be holding a press conference later this morning.

As we learn more, we’ll be sure to update you on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FSU alum Staci Peterson, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned while spreading the ashes...
Mourning mother speaks out about daughter believed to have drown off St. George Island
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
The Leon County Sheriff's Office charged Da’Vhon Young with murder on Friday.
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her by a parent speaks about the...
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students

Latest News

Breast cancer survivor shares her story at Gadsden County Sheriff’s breast cancer awareness walk
Breast cancer survivor shares her story at Gadsden County Sheriff’s breast cancer awareness walk
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
Peach Cake Pudding recipe
Ms. Cherry demonstrates how to make Peach Cake Pudding
Birria Ramen Noodle recipe with Chef Sutton
Birria Ramen Noodle recipe with Chef Sutton