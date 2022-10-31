Barb’s Brittles Apple Fritter Cake
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittles Apple Fritter Cake” recipe.
Ingredients
Filling:
4 ½ cups of apples, diced
juice of 1 lemon
½ cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons cornstarch
4 tablespoons butter
Cake:
12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup applesauce
3 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 cup milk
¾ cup Barb’s Brittle bits
Glaze:
¾ cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
Filling:
In a medium saucepan, combine the apples, lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch, and butter. Heat on medium heat for 5-6 minutes until the apples soften, and the liquid thickens. Set aside.
Cake:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk the butter and sugar together for about two (2) minutes. Add the applesauce, eggs, one at a time, and vanilla extract until combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.
- Add the dry ingredients and the milk in alternating parts, starting and ending with the dry. Mix until just combined.
- Spread half of the cake batter in the bottom of the baking dish. Top with 2/3 of the apple mixture spreading carefully to cover the batter. Sprinkle the apple mixture with ½ cup of the brittle bits. Cover with the remaining batter and apple filling. Sprinkle the top with the remaining brittle bits.
- Bake for 45-55 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. When the cake has cooled, run a butter knife around the edges and release from the pan if desired.
Glaze:
In a medium bowl, mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth. When the cake is done, poke holes in the cake with a butter knife. Pour the glaze over the top of the warm cake.
