TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbara McGarrah joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Barb’s Brittles Apple Fritter Cake” recipe.

Ingredients

Filling:

4 ½ cups of apples, diced

juice of 1 lemon

½ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons butter

Cake:

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup applesauce

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup milk

¾ cup Barb’s Brittle bits

Glaze:

¾ cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Filling:

In a medium saucepan, combine the apples, lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch, and butter. Heat on medium heat for 5-6 minutes until the apples soften, and the liquid thickens. Set aside.

Cake:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the butter and sugar together for about two (2) minutes. Add the applesauce, eggs, one at a time, and vanilla extract until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.

Add the dry ingredients and the milk in alternating parts, starting and ending with the dry. Mix until just combined.

Spread half of the cake batter in the bottom of the baking dish. Top with 2/3 of the apple mixture spreading carefully to cover the batter. Sprinkle the apple mixture with ½ cup of the brittle bits. Cover with the remaining batter and apple filling. Sprinkle the top with the remaining brittle bits.

Bake for 45-55 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. When the cake has cooled, run a butter knife around the edges and release from the pan if desired.

Glaze:

In a medium bowl, mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth. When the cake is done, poke holes in the cake with a butter knife. Pour the glaze over the top of the warm cake.

