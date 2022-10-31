Brush fires on I-10 slow traffic

Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday...
Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday afternoon as crews battled several brush fires along the highway.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Traffic was backed up along parts of Interstate 10 in Jefferson and Madison Counties Monday afternoon as crews battled several brush fires along the highway.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue reported 15 separate fires, ranging from mile marker 218 to mile mark 236.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the smoke was causing low visibility, and traffic was backed up in both directions.

Traffic cameras showed blackened grass in the median along several sections of the highway and a smoky haze hanging over the roadway.

Jefferson County firefighters said the cause of the fires was unknown.

