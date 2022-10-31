Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn dies just days after 90th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn, who steered the station in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, has died.

Flynn celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month. He passed away Friday.

Flynn worked at WCTV for 25 years, from 1961 to 1986, working his way up from salesman to general sales manager to vice president and general manager.

Longtime WCTV anchor Frank Ranicky says Flynn was working at the station when he arrived fresh out of college in 1972.

“He was the gentleman’s gentleman,” Ranicky said. “He always had a warm smile and a handshake.”

Ranicky says back in those days, they were still using film, processing it, and cutting it on site at the station.

“It was crazy. It was all film,” Ranicky said. “I don’t know how we did it, but we did it.”

He described Flynn as a fair and compassionate problem-solver whose door was always open.

“When I think about it, I get pretty emotional,” longtime anchor Anna Johnson-Reidel said of Flynn’s passing.

“He truly cared and that’s important, and because he cared, he always had our respect,” Johnson-Reidel said. “We really worked as a team and that caring was contagious.”

Flynn’s son, Frank Flynn, recalls growing up in the WCTV studios.

“His family, his friends and WCTV were his life,” Flynn said. “He really loved the people he worked with.”

Flynn says his father was especially proud of his work in helping to establish satellite uplink technology at the station and helping to launch the Bobby Bowden show soon after the new FSU football coach arrived in Tallahassee.

Flynn also served on the board of the National Association of Broadcasters and as president of the Florida Association of Broadcasters.

“He was as good a friend as I’ve ever had,” former WCTV Operations Manager Melvin Blank said. “Frank never met a stranger. We used to laugh about his ability to get along with people and make them feel at ease.”

“Frank was a special guy who dearly loved his wife and kids,” Blank said.

Frank Flynn is survived by his wife of 67 years Geri, his three sons Frank, Pat and Mike, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 3rd from 5-7pm at Culley’s MeadowWood Funeral home on Riggins Road.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, November 4th at noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thomasville Road.

“Frank worked at WCTV during its formative years and was instrumental in its success,” current WCTV General Manager Heather Peeples said. “Frank was a true broadcaster and a true gentleman.”

