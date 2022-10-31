“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have now released the names of three suspects arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that killed one man and injured eight other people.

De’Arius Cannon, William Thomas and Tamylon Williams are all facing charges in connection with shots fired late Saturday in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors on West Pensacola Street.

Court documents released Monday say there were multiple people shooting and officers estimated more than 40 to 50 shots were fired during the incident. The documents also say police have not been able to identify who shot the man who died.

TPD said the eight surviving victims - three women and five men - each sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

According to TPD, De’Arius Cannon, 30, has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed, and resisting arrest. TPD says he is the man seen firing into the crowd and running away. He was shot by police on scene and is still in the hospital.

William Thomas, 23, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and eight out-of-county warrants.

Tamylon Williams, 26, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents released Monday say the shooting scene was captured on the Half Time Liquors store surveillance camera.

According to those documents, the video depicted a man in a red jacket with what appeared to be the barrel of an “AK-variant rifle” sticking out of his jacket. That same surveillance video showed him loading the rifle into a car and driving away.

Officers spotted the car within two hours of the shooting at a gas station on North Monroe Street. Arrest papers say officers found the rifle and the red jacket in the car and arrested the men inside, Williams and Thomas.

Officers continue to investigate their involvement in the shooting and more charges are possible.

Court papers say police are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

