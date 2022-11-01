Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway

Florida Highway Patrol vehicle
Florida Highway Patrol vehicle(WCJB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are on the scene of a crash near Ft. Braden that has shut down Blountstown Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash between a semi and a van happened around 10:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Merry Robin Rd.

Troopers say two people are injured-- a child and an adult.

There are no further details at this time.

