Heinous double murder could end in plea deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a heinous double murder could opt for a plea deal next month.

Aarron Glee is accused of abducting and killing two women in June 2020.

Arrest papers say missing Black Lives Matter protestor Oluwatoyin Salau was found buried in Glee’s backyard and community volunteer Victoria Sims was found bound and bloody inside his home on Monday Road.

Court records now show that a judge has scheduled a plea and sentencing hearing for December 19th and signed off on a transport order to bring Glee to court for an “in-person sentencing hearing, lasting two hours.”

Prosecutors had previously announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Glee. Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman now confirms she has offered Glee a plea deal for two consecutive life sentences instead.

The victims’ families would have a chance to share statements that day about how the murders have impacted their lives, Cappleman said.

We have reached out to Glee’s attorneys with the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel for comment on the possible plea deal, but have not yet received a response.

An August 2023 trial date is also still on the calendar.

Court records say Glee admitted to killing the women during a recorded police interview soon after his arrest at a Greyhound bus terminal in Orlando.

