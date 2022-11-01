‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

Takeoff of Unc and Phew performs during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New...
Takeoff of Unc and Phew performs during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group.

According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on Hip Hop and Global Mass Communication Class.

He called Takeoff’s death “a huge loss for hip hop culture in general, and Atlanta specifically.”

“Prayers out to the city,” he said.

Johnson said he remembered when Migos first came on the scene in 2008, defining a new decade of Atlanta rap.

The group has had four Top 10 Hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Johnson said this latest death of a prominent rapper should spark a serious discussion.

“We have to start looking at the larger picture, and the poverty and oppression that is spoken about in hip hop culture,” he said.

“It’s often villainized. We see artists with their lyrics being utilized as evidence against them.”

He said hip hop is always a reflection of society, but hopes artists can find more positive energy to direct their works moving forward.

TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting

