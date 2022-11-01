Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center on Halloween. (Source: WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A native Salem woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Halloween.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. She said her classmates thought she came into the world on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center.

She told WDBJ that making memories with family is the most important thing in life.

“I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem and was part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD collects evidence outside of Half Time Liquors, where they encountered heavy gunfire...
“More than 40- 50 shots fired” in deadly parking lot shooting
A TPD officer collects a beige jacket at the scene of an overnight shooting.
One dead, eight injured in Tallahassee shooting
Three suspects and victim identified in deadly W. Pensacola Street shooting
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Florida Highway Patrol vehicle
Crash injures two, shuts down Blountstown Highway
SpaceX booster separation