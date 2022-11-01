StarMetro offering free rides to the polls on Election Day
Riders will have free transportation to and from their polling location on Nov. 8.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - StarMetro will once again offer free rides for voters on fixed route and Dial-A-Ride service this Election Day.
According to a release from the City of Tallahassee, riders can use tools on their website to plan trips to and from the polls.
Registered voters can cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
A list of polling sites can be found here.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.