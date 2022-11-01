StarMetro offering free rides to the polls on Election Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - StarMetro will once again offer free rides for voters on fixed route and Dial-A-Ride service this Election Day.

According to a release from the City of Tallahassee, riders can use tools on their website to plan trips to and from the polls.

Registered voters can cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

A list of polling sites can be found here.

